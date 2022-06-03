City of Aurora invites public to nominate local businesses that excelled, served during pandemic

AURORA | The City of Aurora is asking for the public’s help in honoring businesses that are active in the community and which have thrived despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nominations for the Business Recognition Awards are being accepted online through July 8, in categories that include:

Resiliency — For businesses that have continued to succeed during the pandemic while also taking care of their employees and offering programs and services that benefit the community.

Innovation and Creativity — For businesses that pivoted their business model during the pandemic and continued to provide high-quality goods or services and great customer service.

Manufacturing — For manufacturers that meet the needs of the community while implementing environmentally-friendly and sustainable business practices.

Small, Small Businesses — For businesses with 15 or fewer employees that are actively involved in the community and go “the extra mile to serve clients and provide customer service.”

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion — For businesses that celebrate other cultures and promote a “global Aurora,” including through hiring practices that encourage diversity and inclusivity.

Community organizations, nonprofits and individuals who continued to provide essential services throughout the pandemic are also eligible for an honorable mention, according to a city news release.

Nominations can be made at AuroraGov.org/BusinessAwards, and businesses are encouraged to self-nominate. Awardees will be honored during a ceremony this fall, which will be in-person at City Hall, after last year’s ceremony was held remotely due to the pandemic.