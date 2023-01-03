City of Aurora asks for resident feedback on cultural arts plan

AURORA | The City of Aurora is seeking feedback from community members on its cultural arts plan through an online survey and input sessions later this month.

“The city of Aurora is planning its approach to arts and culture. The results of this survey will help the city and the Cultural Affairs Commission design a cultural arts plan that meets the community’s needs,” the city said on its website.

The plan will help direct the city’s cultural offering for 2023 through 2027.

The survey, which can be found online, takes about five minutes and will remain open through Feb. 2.

The city will also be hosting two community input sessions where people can share more in-depth feedback. The sessions are scheduled for:

Thursday, Jan. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Tallyn’s Reach Library, 23911 E. Arapahoe Road

Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Aurora Fox Theatre, 9900 E. Colfax Avenue

A light meal will be served and interpretation services are available, according to the city’s website. RSVP with which session you plan to attend and any dietary restrictions or interpretation needs to [email protected] or 719-257-3262.