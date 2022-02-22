City of Aurora announces Community Spirit Awards for volunteers, nonprofits and businesses

AURORA | Nominations are being accepted now for the City of Aurora’s Community Spirit Awards, honoring volunteers and members of the local nonprofit community.

Several awards are available — recognizing “those who demonstrate ongoing leadership, a commitment to volunteerism and involvement in our community,” according to the city’s website — with nominations open through the end of April.

Categories include:

City of Aurora Volunteer — A volunteer whose efforts directly impact city operations, programs and events.

City of Aurora Youth Volunteer — A volunteer, 18 years or younger, whose efforts directly impact city operations, programs and events.

Community Volunteer — An outstanding community volunteer who has made a valuable and selfless commitment to a nonprofit organization that is located in or has a presence in the Aurora community.

Youth Community Volunteer — A community member, 18 years or younger, who has made a valuable and selfless commitment to a nonprofit organization that is either located in or has a presence in the Aurora community.

Community Business Partner — A local business that has demonstrated excellence in partnering with a City of Aurora nonprofit organization to better serve the needs of the community.

Community Partner Organization — A nonprofit organization that manages an exceptional volunteer program whose efforts have made a significant impact within the community.

Service Member Veteran Volunteer — An active duty, drilling, reserve, retired or former service member whose volunteer efforts have significantly impacted the city of Aurora.

City of Aurora Employee Volunteer — A city employee who has positively impacted the community through their leadership and volunteer work.

All entries are due by 5 p.m. April 29. The nomination form is available at https://auroraco.seamlessdocs.com/f/fx78h2l8pmf2.

Members of the public with questions about the nomination form can contact the city at [email protected]