City of Aurora and Techno Rescue offering second life for unwanted electronics

AURORA | Aurorans looking to get rid of old electronics can “e-cycle” them through a partnership between Techno Rescue and the city between May 9 and 14.

Colorado law prohibits electronics such as laptops and cellphones from being thrown away in landfills because those devices often contain toxic chemicals that can escape into the environment.

Techno Rescue — located at 3251 Lewiston St., Suite 10, in north Aurora — is partnering with the city to safely recycle unwanted electronics. The facility will be open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays. Attendees will be charged $5 for loads of electronics that can fit in a standard grocery bag and $10 for larger loads.

Additional charges for specific electronics include:

$5 for each liquid-crystal-display (LCD) monitor.

$30 for any flat-screen television and for cathode-ray-tube (CRT) monitors and televisions as large as 32 inches.

$40 for each floor-model printer.

$50 for CRT monitors and televisions 33 inches or larger.

$100 for each digital-light-processing (DLP), projection and console televisions.

Some select items will not be accepted, including light bulbs, household batteries and any equipment containing mercury or freon. A full list of unacceptable items is available at AuroraGov.org/Recycle under the “Electronics Recycling” tab.

Additional recycling opportunities are planned Sept. 26-Oct. 1 and Dec. 27-30, as well as Jan. 2-7, 2023.