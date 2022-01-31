Children’s Hospital Colorado holding mental health town hall Wednesday

AURORA | Children’s Hospital Colorado will be holding a virtual open forum Wednesday evening to discuss child and youth mental health.

The forum will be moderated by Dr. K Ron-Li Liaw, the hospital’s new mental health-in-chief. Liaw will be joined by a panel of psychologists and social workers who will discuss how to build resiliency and form coping mechanisms to combat mental health issues, how to identify when a child needs to get help, and how to get involved in advocacy efforts, according to a news release. A Q&A will follow.

The demand for mental health services for children and teens in Colorado has grown steadily over the last several years.

Children’s Hospital saw more than 6,500 emergency department behavioral health visits of children in crisis in 2021, according to the hospital.

“The Children’s Hospital Colorado inpatient psychiatric unit has been full for well over a year and our emergency departments, inpatient medical units and ICUs continue to treat multiple patients with suicidal ideation,” the release said. “It’s incredibly important to us to continue addressing the crisis our kids are facing and provide practical solutions for families to help build coping skills and resiliency.”

The forum is open to the public and is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Register online at ​​https://www.eventbrite.com/e/254758348077.