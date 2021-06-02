Child critically injured in Aurora townhome fire early Wednesday

AURORA | One child is in critical condition after being injured in a fire across the street from Aurora’s Overland High School early Wednesday morning.

Aurora firefighters rescued one juvenile from a townhome unit that caught fire in the 2000 block of South Paris Way shortly after 12:30 a.m. June 2, according tweets from Aurora Fire Rescue.

The young person who was injured was taken to a local hospital “with life threatening injuries,” according to information posted to Twitter.

Sherri-Jo Stowell, spokesperson for Aurora Fire Rescue, said the injured child was rescued from the second floor of the home during an initial search of the property.

Fire officials did not specify how the juvenile was injured, nor any additional identifying information such as age or sex.

The blaze “did not significantly impact adjacent units,” according to Aurora Fire officials.

The fire displaced four additional residents from the home.

Investigators remained in the area just off of South Peoria Street Wednesday morning to determine where the fire originated and what may have caused it.