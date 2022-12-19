Cherry Creek superintendent Chris Smith joining CCA advisory council

AURORA | Cherry Creek School District Superintendent Chris Smith will be joining the Community College of Aurora’s advisory council as Aurora Public Schools Superintendent Rico Munn’s term expires.

Munn, who will be stepping down as APS superintendent at the end of this semester, served two terms on the advisory council. According to CCA, the councilmembers serve as liaisons between the college and the wider Aurora and Centennial communities and advise the college of the region’s educational and industry needs.

CCA President Mordecai Brownlee thanked the outgoing members for their service in a news release this week.

“The Community College of Aurora is grateful for the contributions and support from our outgoing Advisory Council members. Their wise counsel and advocacy was critical to our institution’s mission advancement,” he said.

A representative from the college also thanked Munn for his support of the college at an APS board meeting earlier this month. A significant number of APS high school students take concurrent enrollment classes at CCA, and the district entered into an agreement earlier this school year to create a P-TECH program in construction management in CCA’s new STEM building.

Smith and Aurora Chamber Finance Director and Aurora Police Foundation executive director Naomi Colwell are the council’s incoming members. Current members include Aurora city manager Jim Towmbly and three others.