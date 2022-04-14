Cherry Creek Schools designates additional $2 million to food service budget

GREENWOOD VILLAGE | The Cherry Creek School District appropriated an additional $2 million towards its food service budget at a Monday night school board meeting, citing an increase in demand in the program.

The resolution, which increases the district’s meal budget from $20 million to $22 million for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, passed unanimously as part of the board’s consent agenda.

Documents provided as part of the board’s agenda said that the increase was proposed in order to recognize anticipated expenditures throughout the remainder of the current fiscal year.

“As a result of free meals provided to all students in fiscal year 2021-22, the Food Services Fund has experienced an unforeseen increase in meals participation following an increase in food cost,” board notes said. “Additional revenues will offset additional costs.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture expanded its school lunch programs at the beginning of the pandemic, and through the end of the current school year is continuing a program to allow all students to receive school lunches for free.

In January, the USDA also increased the rate at which it reimbursed school districts for meals.

“Now, because of higher food costs and other circumstances, schools will receive an additional 25 cents per lunch,” the department said in a news release. “Taken together, schools are receiving 22% more for school lunches than they would under normal conditions.”

Food insecurity increased nationwide during the pandemic, according to researchers.

According to a 2021 study by nonprofit Hunger Free Colorado, 44% of Colorado households with children struggle to have regular access to nutritious food, and 16% of Colorado children are not getting adequate nutrition because their families don’t have enough money for food.

A bill to make school lunches permanently free for all students was introduced in the Colorado legislature this session, and is cosponsored by Aurora-area legislators Rhonda Fields and Dafna Michaelson Jenet. The bill would allow school districts to opt into being reimbursed for meals for students who did not qualify at the federal level for free meals.

However, it has not passed either chamber of the legislature and is unlikely to be signed into law. Advocates including Hunger Free Colorado have lobbied for the bill, but according to reporting from Chalkbeat Colorado, lawmakers have balked at its estimated price tag of $118 million a year in the face of all the state’s other educational funding needs.