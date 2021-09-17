Cherry Creek School District warns students not to partake in destructive TikTok trend

GREENWOOD VILLAGE | The Cherry Creek School District is warning families that students who participate in a viral TikTok challenge involving vandalizing school property could face disciplinary measures.

In an email sent to middle and high school families, the district said that it has become aware of some Cherry Creek students taking part in the challenge, which involves students stealing or damaging school property and posting about it on the social media app under the hashtag #deviouslick.

According to Insider, TikTok removed the hashtag and associated phrases for violating guidelines against posting content promoting criminal activity.

“The destruction of equipment such as soap and toilet paper dispensers, mirrors, and floors in the bathrooms negatively impacts health and safety efforts,” the email said. “These actions limit access and create disruption within the learning environment. Additionally, we are experiencing theft of safety items, such as fire extinguishers, which can impede our ability to respond to emergencies within the building.”

The message asks parents to caution their children about the challenge. Students who are caught committing damage to school property will be disciplined and could face consequences including suspension, being referred to law enforcement or expulsion.