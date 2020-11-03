Cherry Creek School District ‘very concerned’ as COVID tracker is in the red for 6th consecutive day

GREENWOOD VILLAGE | The Cherry Creek School District’s internal COVID-19 dashboard has been below the level recommended for in-person learning for six days as of Monday, approaching the 7-14 day trend the district says it needs to make a change in its learning plan.

The district tracks six health measures related to COVID-19 pulled from Tri-County Health Department data on a 0-2 scale for a total of 12 points. A score of five or below indicates that the district should be in the remote learning phase.

Since Wednesday, the district has been at a five or a four. The district is currently still having students learn in person with a hybrid model, and has said it needs one to two weeks of a metrics trend to make a change in either direction.

The district has said that a data dump into the Tri-County Health Department’s website is partially responsible for the low numbers, which will affect the 14-day incidence rate until Nov. 9. However, the county’s COVID-19 rate has been rising along with regions across the state, prompting tighter health regulations and returns to remote learning throughout the metro area.

“(District superintendent) Dr. Siegfried is very concerned about the numbers and is having conversations with Tri-County Health,” district spokesperson Abbe Smith told the Sentinel in an email. “We will continue to monitor the data this week to see if that trend continues, and Dr. Siegfried will have to make a decision about next steps.”

The only two measures in the green are the CCSD staff and student incident rates, which are tracked by the school district and not Tri-County. However, it is unclear how many students and staff are regularly tested.

The district does not regularly test students, but it does offer tests to students who are not able to get one from a healthcare provider, Smith said. She did not know the percentage of staff who are tested through COVIDCheck Colorado, because some are repeats and the numbers change each week.

Tri-County does not have any involvement in the procurement of that data, and when asked by the Sentinel if the green level was an accurate indication of the prevalence of COVID-19 among students and staff or just a result of low testing, a spokesperson said “there is no way for us to know.” The department does not track whether cases are connected to a school district.

As of Nov. 2, 25 students and 18 staff members are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 490 students and 82 staff members are in quarantine, along with 19 students and one staff member who were moved to remote learning for operational reasons.