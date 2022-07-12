Cherry Creek School District to open third health clinic in partnership with STRIDE

AURORA | After the success of two school-based health clinics in the Cherry Creek School District opened this spring in partnership with STRIDE, a third location is on the way. This time at Smoky Hill High School.

The district opened two mobile clinics on the campuses of Overland High School and Horizon Community Middle School in February staffed by STRIDE Community Health providers. The clinics provide free and low-cost medical, mental health and dental services to students and their families who might not otherwise easily be able to afford or access care.

As the clinics were being launched, officials from both STRIDE and Cherry Creek said they hoped to open more in the future. Now, they’re getting their wish.

Michelle Weinraub, Cherry Creek’s chief health officer, said that the clinics have been so successful since opening that the decision was made to start planning for a third location.

She said she didn’t know the total number of patients seen so far, but from STRIDE’s perspective “these are the two busiest openings of community based health centers since they’ve started operating.”

“They’re very pleased with the business, the diversity of people in the community they’re getting to see and they’re very pleased to see that the behavioral health component is vibrant and sought after by the community,” she said.

Smoky Hill was selected as the next location because it is in a dense, centrally located spot in the district’s boundaries and is within walking distance to Laredo Middle School and close by a number of elementary schools.

“It’s a pretty natural fit to have as our third site,” she said.

The district anticipates opening the clinic in the summer of 2023. It will follow the same model as the two other clinics, with STRIDE operating the clinic and Cherry Creek paying for construction costs. Funds will come from the district’s capital reserves.

Weinraub said the district has been encouraging families to take advantage of the clinics over the summer for sports physicals, school required immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. The clinics at Horizon and Overland are open throughout summer break from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Parents and students age 12 and up can call STRIDE at 720-456-2399 to set up an appointment.





