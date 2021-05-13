Cherry Creek High School student named U.S. Presidential Scholar

ENGLEWOOD | Cherry Creek High School senior Nicole Yee Chen was one of the 161 students selected for this year’s class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, along with two other Colorado students.

A White House commission selects the scholars out of the highest-achieving students in each state. Over 6,000 students qualified for the 2021 award.

“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a release. “I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence.

The other Colorado recipients are Whitney Blue of Fairview High School in Boulder and Kayson Marler of Loveland High School.