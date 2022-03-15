Celebration of life for deceased homeless man to be held at Aurora Day Resource Center

AURORA | Mile High Behavioral Health will be holding a celebration of life Wednesday for a homeless Aurora man who died in early March.

Donald W. had been a patron of Mile High’s homeless service programs in Aurora for the past five years, CEO Bob Dorshimer said. His death has been a particular blow because of how close he was to all the staff.

Dorshimer said that Donald would separate fights and tell staff who was dealing drugs or causing problems, and during snowstorms would help keep the shelter running and prevent the outdoor tents from collapsing under the snow.

“He always was the first to put his hand up and ask, ‘how can I help?’” Dorshimer said.

Donald struggled with addiction issues and had “many demons,” Dorshimer said, but never gave up trying to improve his circumstances. The cause of his death has yet to be confirmed.

“He wanted a different life,” Dorshimer said.

The celebration of life is open to the public and will take place Wednesday at the Aurora Day Resource Center at 13387 E. 19th Place from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m., and will include a catered barbecue lunch.