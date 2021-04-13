Casa Bonita restaurant in Lakewood files for bankruptcy

DENVER | A well-known restaurant in Lakewood that has been closed since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March 2020 has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Casa Bonita in Lakewood, famous for its cliff divers, a 30-foot (about 9-meter) waterfall and festive decorations, filed for bankruptcy protection on April 6, according to documents.

The restaurant was the subject of a 2003 episode of the TV show “South Park,” and the Denver Broncos announced some of their draft picks there in 2018, Denver news station KUSA-TV reported.

A GoFundMe created last month for the 46-year-old restaurant has raised more than $15,000 as of Monday. While its future appears uncertain, Casa Bonita’s website says it will be reopening soon.

Representatives from the restaurant did not immediately respond to the TV station’s request for comment.