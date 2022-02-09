Boulder’s Fenberg selected as new Colorado Senate president

DENVER | Colorado’s Democrats in the state Senate have chosen Majority Leader Steve Fenberg of Boulder to succeed Leroy Garcia of Pueblo as the new Senate president.

The Denver Post reports that Fenberg was chosen in a vote by the Democratic caucus on Wednesday. Sen. Dominick Moreno of Commerce City, a former chair of the powerful Joint Budget Committee, was selected as the new majority leader. Moreno will step down from his current position on the committee and be replaced by Sen. Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada.

The full Senate will vote on a new president later this month.

Garcia, a Marine Corps veteran and licensed paramedic, has been Senate president since 2019. He is resigning effective Feb. 23 to accept a Biden administration appointment as a special assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs at the Pentagon.

The Colorado Senate Democratic caucus holds a 20-15 majority in the chamber.