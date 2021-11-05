Boebert challenger suspends campaign over redistricting

DENVER | A leading Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in next year’s election, Colorado state Sen. Kerry Donovan, suspended her campaign Friday after the Colorado Supreme Court approved a new congressional map that puts her residence in another district.

Donovan suspended fundraising for her campaign last month after the state’s independent congressional redistricting commission approved the map, submitting it to the court for final approval. It doesn’t include Donovan’s hometown of Vail or her nearby ranch in the 3rd District, which Boebert represents.

It instead places Donovan in the 2nd District, which is represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse. It also changes 3rd District lines to more heavily favor Republicans, based on recent election results.

In a statement, Donovan said the maps “failed to recognize the complexity of rural Colorado and instead divided communities, protected incumbents and ignored Coloradans’ voices” and left her with no viable path forward.

Federal law requires members of Congress to live in the state they represent, but they are not required to live in a district they wish to represent. However, congressional candidates who do not live in their districts usually face harsh criticism during their campaigns.