Body recovered after avalanche in Rocky Mountain park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. | Authorities say rescuers have recovered the body of a man who was killed in a weekend rock fall and avalanche that also injured two other climbers at Rocky Mountain National Park.

Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said in a statement that a helicopter crew lifted the man’s body from the avalanche zone on Mount Meeker on Tuesday. The Boulder County coroner’s office planned to release the man’s identity after an autopsy, Patterson said.

Two New Mexico climbers were injured in Sunday’s avalanche. Michael Grieg, 27, of Albuquerque was airlifted by helicopter and hospitalized at Medical Center of the Rockies. Grieg’s condition wasn’t known Wednesday.

Lillian Martinez, 24, of Albuquerque suffered minor injuries, Patterson said.

Rescuers worked in winter conditions in terrain above 11,500 feet (3,505 meters) at the site near Dreamweaver Couloir on Mount Meeker.

The avalanche was witnessed by climbers in the area.