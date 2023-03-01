BELMONTE: Colorado must rein in runaway hospital facility fees to protect patients

A little-known line-item in patients’ bills is contributing to high health care costs, medical debt and worsening health care access for underserved Coloradans. So-called “facility fees” are extraneous, unnecessary and often hidden charges hospitals add to a patient’s bill as a surcharge for services performed at a hospital. Thankfully, the Colorado General Assembly has an opportunity to rein in these fees with House Bill 23-1215.

As a physician, I worry that these facility fees will discourage people from seeking and getting the care they need. Patients with chronic conditions or complex medical histories requiring multiple points of care will likely see significant additional costs from facility fees. People of color, low-income Coloradans and those who face language barriers will also suffer because of facility fees. While patients can fight their medical bills, they should really be spending their time and energy on recovering and getting well, not battling a hospital’s corporate bureaucracy.

Unfortunately, as Colorado health systems consolidate, these facility fees are becoming commonplace and indiscriminate. Both nonprofit and for-profit health systems in Colorado add these hospital charges to patients’ bills. At the same time, we’re witnessing widespread hospital consolidations, where hospitals are gobbling up private practices — in the Denver metro area in 2018, for example, four hospital systems, UCHealth, HealthONE, SCL Health, and Centura Health, owned 20 of the area’s 24 hospitals and received 85 percent of the total hospital admissions. These new massive health systems are slapping a hospital charge on just about everything done within their network, and getting away with it because they can.

These added hospital fees drive up costs without improving outcomes or alleviating access. One patient reported finding an $800 “facility fee” on a bill for a 5-minute visit. One bill included an $847 facility fee – for a remote telehealth consultation. A dad was ambushed with a second $503 bill because his child’s outpatient pediatric psychology visit took place in a building that Children’s Hospital Colorado happens to own.

These so-called facility fees are paving the way for the next gold rush in the race for profits within the health care industry. The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission found that “facility fees can increase the total cost of a service by three to five times compared to the same service provided by an independent physician.”

The time has come to rein in these unfair and burdensome fees.

Our state policymakers should make hospital facility fees more transparent, reasonable, and rare. Fees should only be charged when services are provided at a hospital campus facility, for care that could not be safely done outside of a hospital facility. Patients should be notified of any potential fees, how much the fees are, and how much of them insurance will cover. Other states have done this already.

Here in Colorado, hospitals continue to make money. Yet more than 730,000 Coloradans are struggling withmedical debt. Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans are skipping specialty care treatment and half of all Coloradans have delayed preventive care because of costs. And while Colorado is starting to address high prescription drug costs and health care premiums, facility fees threaten to stall our state’s efforts to make health care more accessible and affordable to all Coloradans.

As hospitals continue to consolidate, the problem of facility fees will only worsen. It’s time for our state leaders to act to ensure Coloradans can get the care they need to live and thrive without breaking the bank.

Dr. Michael Belmonte, who is an OBGYN in Aurora