Bebe Rexha to headline Adams County Pride festival 

AURORA | This June’s LGBTQ pride festival in Adams County comes with a big headliner: songwriter and popstar Bebe Rexha.

Rexha has written hits for Rhianna, Eminem, Selena Gomez and others. Earlier this week, she announced her “Best F*N Night of My Life” tour, which kicks off in May. Last week, she released a 70s-inspired dance track called “Heart Wants What It Wants” from her upcoming third studio album.

Two weeks into the tour, she’ll make a pitstop in Brighton for Adams County’s second annual Pride event at Riverdale Regional Park.

“We are thrilled to draw an internationally renowned artist as our headliner in just our second year of Adams County Pride,” Adams County Commissioner Steve O’Dorisio said in a statement. “As a community that values diversity, equity, and inclusivity, we are honored to have such a talented and socially conscious performer join us in celebrating the progress that our county has made toward a more accepting and inclusive culture.”

Rexha spoke candidly about her fluid sexuality in a 2020 interview with Health, after facing backlash for collaborating on a song by Rita Ora that received criticism for fetishizing queer women.

“Until I find ‘the one,’ I can’t just say what I am. I just want to find someone I love and who loves me—and I don’t care if that’s a boy or a girl,” she said.

She’s since emphasized that perspective in other interviews.

“What I believe about sexuality is this: it’s a scale,” she told Gay Times Magazine in 2021. “Have I gone out with girls before? Yes. Have I dated girls? Yes, I have. And famous ones, but I’m not naming them. Even though people would be living for it – no!”

Tickets for the Adams County Pride performance go on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Visit riverdaleregionalpark.org for tickets.