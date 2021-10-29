Authorities seek tips tied to arson at Aurora restaurant

AURORA | Investigators with Aurora Fire Rescue are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of igniting a fire and causing hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage at a local restaurant last month.

Authorities earlier this week released a photo of the man suspected of starting a fire at El Pelicano Restaurant and Lounge near the corner of East Colfax Avenue and South Chambers Road in the early morning hours of Sept. 30.

The blaze caused more than $250,000 of damage and prompted the restaurant to temporarily close. Representatives from the restaurant said the establishment was closed for remodeling on Oct. 23, according to a Facebook post.

Reports of a fire at El Pelicano first came in at about 3:30 a.m., and firefighters were responded to the building within about four minutes, a spokesperson for the department said.

“AFR responded with a total of two battalion chiefs, three ladder trucks, and four engines,” Aurora Fire Lt. Ben Pfeiffer wrote in an email. “No information on a fuel source.”

The man suspected of the arson was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt, jeans and dark shoes.

A photo of the man released on Tuesday has prompted people to submit multiple tips to authorities, but the investigation remained open as of late Thursday, Pfeiffer said.

“There has been information that may help our investigators in identifying,” he wrote in an email.