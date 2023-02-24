Aurora’s VA outpatient clinic dedicated to Tuskegee Airman John Mosley

AURORA | Following legislation passed in 2021, on Friday Aurora’s VA outpatient clinic was dedicated to Tuskegee Airman and civil rights activist Lt. Col. John Mosley.

Mosley, who died in 2015 at age 93, was the first Black football player at Colorado State University and joined in the Air Force after graduation as a Tuskegee Airmen, the first group of African Americans military pilots. Mosley served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War and was active in the civil rights movement. His wife, Edna Mosley, was a fellow activist and the first Black Aurora city council member.

Congressman Jason Crow (D-Centennial) introduced legislation for Aurora’s VA clinic to be named in Mosley’s honor, which was signed into law by President Biden in Nov. 2021.

“LTC John Mosley was a trailblazer who broke down barriers wherever he went, from college football to the United States Air Force,” Crow said in a statement when introducing the bill. “His commitment to serving his nation and our community in the face of discrimination is an inspiration and reminder to us all that the promise of this country is in those who are determined to improve our imperfections. We are forever grateful for his service to this country and it is an honor to introduce legislation to name the new Aurora VA facility after LTC Mosley.”

Friday afternoon, Crow was joined by Mosley’s family members and local elected officials for the dedication ceremony.