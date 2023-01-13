Aurora’s new recreation center opens Jan. 17

AURORA | New year, new recreation center.

The Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse opens Tuesday after nearly two years of construction. This is the second rec center opened in the city within the last four years, both of which were fully funded by marijuana tax revenue.

The 77,000-square-foot facility cost $41.9 million and features many expected amenities — such as a gym, community rooms and a child watch area— but also a climate-controlled indoor field that will provide space for athletes of all ages all year round a unique 1/9 mile-long track with grade changes that simulate a variety of conditions found in Colorado’s topography. There is also a 125,000 gallon swimming pool, a lazy river and a 20-foot-tall waterslide.

“After an extensive community engagement process, the feedback received guided the creation of this exceptional facility,” Aurora Parks and Recreation director Brooke Bell said in a statement. “We look forward to the community enjoying the space they helped envision for years to come.”

The rec center, located at 25400 E. Alexander Drive, just south of Infinity Middle School and east of Harvest Road, will open to the public on Jan. 17 at 5:30 a.m. For more information and hours, visit