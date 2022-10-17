AURORA VOTES 2022: Local voters asked to sign off on charter change allowing people with felonies to seek office

AURORA | Aurorans will be asked this fall whether they support replacing the city’s ban on people with any felony convictions running for City Council with a ban targeting convictions for crimes related to corruption, after a court ruled the existing ban is unconstitutional.

The proposed change to Aurora’s home-rule charter is more or less a formality, as the city is unable to enforce its existing ban, and the state’s constitution already disqualifies candidates who have been convicted of the crimes enumerated in the new ban.

George Koumantakis, an attorney for the city, told the City Council during a meeting in June that the item had to go on the fall ballot regardless in order for the city to comply with a district court order.

Aurora’s charter states in part that “a person who has been convicted of a felony shall not become a candidate for nor hold elective office.” Candice Bailey — an Aurora activist leader who in 1999 was convicted of second-degree assault and sentenced to two years in prison — challenged the charter rule last year with the backing of the American Civil Liberties Union.

In March, 18th Judicial District Judge John Scipione sided with Bailey and the ACLU, saying that generally disqualifying felons from holding office violated the state’s constitution.

The proposed charter change, coming before voters this fall as City of Aurora Ballot Question 3A, would disqualify candidates who have been convicted of embezzlement of public money, bribery, perjury, solicitation of bribery or subornation of perjury, rather than all felons.

The item will appear on the general election ballots of Aurora voters. Colorado’s general election is scheduled to take place Nov. 8.