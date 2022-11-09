Aurora voters opposing required charter change allowing people with felonies to run for local office

AURORA | Preliminary results of the 2023 election showed Aurora voters opposing a proposed change to the city’s charter that would replace the city’s ban on people with any felony convictions running for City Council with a ban targeting convictions for crimes related to corruption.

Initial results released Tuesday evening showed around 60.1% of voters opting against making the change.

A court previously ruled the city’s current ban is unconstitutional, while the state’s constitution disqualifies candidates who have been convicted of the crimes enumerated in the proposed ban, making Ballot Question 3A more or less a formality with no impact on city policy.

George Koumantakis, an attorney for the city, told the City Council during a meeting in June that the item had to go on the fall ballot for the city to comply with a district court order regarding the ban.

Aurora’s charter states in part that “a person who has been convicted of a felony shall not become a candidate for nor hold elective office.”

It’s not yet clear what will happen if final election results show voters not approving the measure.

Candice Bailey — an Aurora activist leader who in 1999 was convicted of second-degree assault and sentenced to two years in prison — challenged the charter rule last year with the backing of the American Civil Liberties Union.

In March, 18th Judicial District Judge John Scipione sided with Bailey and the ACLU, saying that generally disqualifying felons from holding office violated the state’s constitution.

The proposed charter change would have added language disqualifying candidates who have been convicted of embezzlement of public money, bribery, perjury, solicitation of bribery or subornation of perjury, rather than all felons.