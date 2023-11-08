AURORA | Two Cherry Creek School Board Directors, Anne Egan and Angela Garland, have taken the lead in their respective races, according to early voting polls.

Egan is taking the lead in the race with 64% of the votes counted so far Her challenger, Steve McKenna received 36% of the votes.

Garland has taken the lead in the race with 62% of the votes counted so far. Her challenger, Scott Graves received 38% of the vote.

Three board seats are open in the Cherry Creek School District Board of Education. Five candidates were on the ballot this year.

Egan and Garland were running for re-election. Ruthie Knowles is the only candidate running unopposed. She received 100% of the votes.

Egan, Garland and Knowles indicated during a candidate forum hosted by the school district that they were endorsed by the Cherry Creek Education Association. McKenna and Graves indicated that they were endorsed by Colorado Parent Advocacy Network.

Race for District A: Egan vs McKenna

Two people were competing to represent District A in the Cherry Creek Board of Education. The district encompasses Willow Creek Elementary School, Cherry Hills Village Elementary School, Holly Hills Elementary School and Cherry Creek High School.

Incumbent Anne Egan was running for re-election. She has been serving the board since 2019. Steve McKenna was the only candidate challenging Egan for the seat.

McKenna published a memoir last year detailing his tenure in the U.S. Navy. He wrote about his involvement in the 1991 Tailhook Scandal, admitting that he inappropriately touched a woman without her consent.

Race for District B: Knowles is unopposed

Ruthie Knowles is the sole candidate running to represent District B, which encompasses Highline Elementary School, Polton Elementary School and Overland High School. The seat was previously held by Director Janice McDonald, who served two terms.

Race for District C: Garland vs Graves

Two people were vying to represent District C in the Cherry School Board of Education. The district encompasses Dakota Valley Elementary School, Arrowhead Elementary School, Mission Viejo Elementary School and Smoky Hill High School.

Incumbent Angela Garland ran for re-election. She has been serving on the board since Nov. 2019. She is campaigning against challenger Scott Graves, a former band teacher.