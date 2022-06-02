Aurora student to compete in National Spelling Bee finals Thursday night

AURORA | Aurora Quest K-8 seventh grader Vikram Raju will compete in the finals of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee tonight, which air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time on the ION channel.

Raju, 12, previously competed in 2019 and 2021, where he tied for 51st place and 21st place respectively. This year, he outspelled over 200 other competitors to reach the final round, where he will compete against 11 other students for the ultimate prize.

Raju is one of three Coloradans who made it to the competition. Zoe Keith and Tejas Ramadan, both of the Boulder Valley School District, were disqualified during the semifinals.

More information about the competition and how to tune in is available at spellingbee.com.