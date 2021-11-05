Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek to offer COVID-19 vaccines for 5-11 year olds

AURORA | Following the Tuesday announcement that 5 to 11 year-olds are now eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19, Aurora Public Schools and the Cherry Creek School District are working with local partners to provide the vaccine at school settings.

APS will now be providing the vaccine to children ages 5 and up at its four school based health clinics, and is partnering with STRIDE community health to host a series of vaccine clinics for students and their families throughout the school year.

Upcoming clinics will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 2-7 p.m. at Aurora Frontier P-8 and Thursday Nov. 11 from 2-5 p.m. at Clyde Miller P-8 and 3-7 p.m. at Aurora Hills Middle School. A full list of clinics, along with information on how to register, is available at aurorak12.org/vaccine. Vaccines are free and do not require ID or proof of insurance.

For an appointment at one of APS’ school based health clinics, call in advance. The clinics are:

Crawford Elementary (Call 303-326-2090)

Laredo Elementary (Call 303-326-1953)

Aurora Central High School (Call 303-326-1570)

Gateway High School (Call 303-326-2088)

Cherry Creek will be hosting a series of vaccine clinics at school sites, and also has a list of local providers offering pediatric vaccines on its website at cherrycreekschools.org/vaccine.

Its first major clinic will take place at Smoky Hill High School on Friday, Nov. 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in partnership with STRIDE Community Health. The clinic will offer COVID-19 vaccine doses, including boosters, for adults and children, and flu shots for adults and children. Pre-registration is recommended, register online at https://bit.ly/3o5pjSg.