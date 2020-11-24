Aurora Public Schools to distribute free Thanksgiving meals Wednesday

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools will give away 8,000 free Thanksgiving meal kits at Hinkley High School on Wednesday.

Each meal kit, which APS says can feed a family of four, includes a turkey roast, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and pumpkin pie.

Food distribution will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The meal kits will be distributed out of one of the refrigerated buses the district has been using to distribute free meals during the pandemic. The bus was renovated with the assistance of Desert Peak Marketing, which represents manufacturers of food service equipment.

The bus now has two hot-holding cabinets and a refrigerated drawer, which makes it easier to distribute food with more social distancing, a news release from the district said. APS hopes to renovate its two other buses in the next few months.

Since the beginning of the pandemic the district’s nutrition services team has served 3.4 million free meals, the release said.