Aurora Public Schools seeks parent feedback on district services

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools officials want parent feedback on the district’s services as part of its organizational impact survey.

The survey asks questions about the effectiveness of student supports such as tutoring, community engagement, awareness of Blueprint APS plans, access to technology among other topics.

“Your input is crucial to helping APS leadership make improvements on how to best serve our students, families, and staff,” the district said on its website.

It takes about 15 minutes to complete and will be open through May 26. It can be completed online in English, Spanish or a variety of other languages at aurorak12.org/climate-surveys.





