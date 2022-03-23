Aurora Public Schools officials say behavioral issues among students now stabilizing

AURORA | After a tumultuous start to the school year, behavioral issues among Aurora Public Schools students are starting to stabilize, district officials say.

Documents provided to the Aurora school board for its Tuesday meeting show that from August 2021 to March 11, 2022, the district conducted 744 non-acute severe risk assessments and 193 acute severe risk assessments. The numbers for each peaked in Sept. through Nov., and have fallen since then.

Risk assessments include potential suicidal behavior from students and threats against oneself. Acute assessments are ones where students were referred to someone outside the district for additional help.

“Our data from the beginning of this school year indicate that the number of risk assessments were high in the fall and have stabilized since December,” the document said. “Data also indicate that we saw consistent numbers of referrals across all levels.”

During that same time frame, the district referred 1,070 students to behavioral health services, and an additional 275 students self-referred to receive support. All of the self-referrals were from high school students.

“In terms of behavioral health referrals, the data is sporadic,” the document said. “We saw a large number in the fall and an uptick in February. We also saw a high number of referrals at the elementary level.”

At the elementary level, 458 students were referred in total. At the high school level, 484 were referred or self-referred, and 350 middle school and P-8 students were referred.

School districts across the country have noted an uptick in behavioral issues since the start of the school year, particularly in young students. At APS, the district has devoted millions of dollars it received in federal pandemic relief aid to social-emotional learning and mental health resources.