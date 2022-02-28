Aurora Public Schools invites parents to give feedback in annual survey

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools families are invited to take this year’s parent climate survey, an annual survey the district conducts to solicit feedback about its performance.

“APS is committed to creating safe and welcoming learning environments so that our students can shape successful futures,” the district said on its website. “Each year, we invite parents, students and staff to share their thoughts and feedback about the safety, wellness and learning supports that exist in our schools through a series of climate surveys.”

The parent survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and will remain open until April 1. All answers are anonymous and confidential. Take it online in a variety of languages at aurorak12.org/survey.

The survey asks questions about how engaged they feel at their child’s school, whether they have the opportunity to make their voices heard and how well the school supports their child, among other topics. The survey does not ask any questions about how the pandemic may have affected parent engagement, but does have a space for people to leave their own comments.

Past survey results can be viewed online at the APS website. A report analyzing the 2019-2020 survey, the most recently published, recommends that the district increase its communication opportunities and provide more information to families about college and career preparedness.