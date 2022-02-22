Aurora Public Schools hosting virtual kindergarten engagement night Thursday

AURORA | Parents of incoming kindergarten students to Aurora Public Schools can tune in Thursday evening to hear about how they can get their child — and themselves — ready for their first year of school.

The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 over Zoom and can be joined at bit.ly/kinder-event. Spanish interpretation will be provided.

At the event APS representatives will share information about kindergarten programs across the district, community resources and how to navigate the enrollment process.

Enrollment for all new students for the 2022-2023 school year opens on Tuesday, March 1. Once it opens, parents can register anytime online at admissions.aurorak12.org.