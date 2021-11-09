Aurora prosecutors charge teen as adult for October drive-by shooting that injured 2

AURORA | Aurora police have arrested a 17-year-old on suspicion of multiple counts of attempted murder and other charges in connection with a drive-by shooting that left two teens wounded late last month.

Authorities on Nov. 4 arrested Rey David Martinez for his role in the shooting near Hinkley High School at about 4:45 p.m. Oct. 27, records show.

An affidavit filed against Martinez on Oct. 28 states that the teen fired a handgun at a group of four other teenagers congregated outside an apartment complex at 15771 E. 13th Ave. Surveillance video showed a person believed to be Martinez firing a weapon while hanging out of the passenger window of a sedan.

Two teens were struck by gunfire in the shooting, a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, police initially reported on Twitter. The boy incurred a “through and through” injury, and the girl required surgery, according to the affidavit filed against Martinez.

The shooting may have been precipitated by a dispute over a romantic relationship within the group of teenagers, who attended the same high school, though details are scant due to redactions in the court document.

Police identified Martinez as the suspected shooter shortly after the encounter by interviewing various witnesses and using the expansive law enforcement database known as Lumen.

Prosecutors have charged Martinez in adult court with eight attempted murder counts — two counts using different legal principles for each of the four people in the line of the teen’s fire — as well as two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. All of the charges are felonies except for the weapons charge.

Martinez is currently being held on a $200,000 bond, and he set to next appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 18 for a status conference, dockets show.