Aurora pre-school awarded grant to address food insecurity

AURORA | The Little Village in Aurora and two other Colorado early-childhood organizations have received grants from No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to alleviate food insecurity in children under the age of six.

No Kid Hungry is a campaign from Share Our Strength, a nonprofit organization that works to combat child hunger and poverty. It’s donating $3 million in grants to over 120 early childhood organizations across the country.

“At one point during the past year, 40 percent of parents of kids under six reported job or income loss related to the coronavirus pandemic,” a news release from Share Our Strength said. “More than one in five parents reported food insecurity in their household. Early childhood is the most intensive period of brain and body development, and hunger and hardship at this age can have long-term implications for children.”

The Little Village is the early childhood program of The Village Institute, which provides services to single-mother refugee families.

The other two Colorado grant recipients are Boulder Community Farmers Markets and Community Services of Broomfield.