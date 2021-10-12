Aurora police use dog to arrest man wanted for violating ‘red flag’ law

AURORA | Arapahoe County prosecutors are preparing criminal charges against a 34-year-old Aurora man accused of violating a recently filed extreme risk protection order, firing a gun at his neighbor’s house and ignoring police crisis communicators for several hours during a lengthy standoff in the city’s Del Mar Parkway neighborhood Oct. 10.

In a series of tweets published Oct. 11, Aurora police announced the arrest of Christopher Gott, who is accused of violating a so-called “red flag” petition field against him in late September.

Court records indicate one of Gott’s family members successfully petitioned a court to grant a temporary extreme risk protection order against him, barring him from accessing any firearms for two weeks, on Sept. 27. He was charged with a class-two misdemeanor for violating the petition three days later, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

It’s unclear what precipitated the accusation that Gott violated the order, according to Agent Matt Longshore, spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department.

“Obviously, something else happened between the serving of that ERPO and him getting a warrant,” he said.

Local police interaction with Gott escalated the morning of Oct. 10, when his neighbor found bullet holes in their home in the 1300 block of North Geneva Street and accused Gott of shooting the structure.

Crisis communicators attempted to convince Gott to surrender to police for much of the morning Sunday until SWAT arrived in the area at about 1:30 p.m., Longshore said.

Later in the afternoon, Gott appeared in the backyard of his home armed with a handgun and wearing a bulletproof vest, police said in a tweet. At one point during the standoff, investigators said he fired a gun inside of his Aurora home.

Officers temporarily evacuated several residents from the neighborhood surrounding Gott’s residence.

After unsuccessfully attempting to disorient or distract Gott using a flashing grenade, police used a dog to disarm and arrest him at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. He was briefly treated for injuries at a local hospital, but cleared to be admitted to the municipal jail a short time later, Longshore said.

He has since been transferred to the Arapahoe County jail, records show. He is currently incarcerated there lieu of posting a $200,000 cash or surety bond while he awaits his next court appearance on Oct. 15.

The police department’s crisis response team, which uses both officers and mental health clinicians to attempt to connect residents with health care resources, have interacted with Gott multiple times in the past month, but the number of interactions was unclear as of Monday evening, according to Longshore. Gott has also called Aurora police dispatch multiple times in the past month.

Gott has been charged with several minor crimes across the Front Range in the past decade, mostly related to traffic matters, records show.

The temporary risk protection order filed against Gott was one of only a handful of such petitions filed in the Aurora region since the law went into effect in January 2020.

Only three temporary orders and four extreme orders granted in Arapahoe County, which covers the bulk of Aurora, between Jan. 1, 2020 and July 15 of this year, according to judicial department data. Adams County has recorded just one of each brand of order, and Douglas County — which touches a fraction of southeast Aurora — tabulated five temporary orders and eight long-term mandates.

Statewide in 2020, judges issued a total of 66 temporary orders and 49 extreme risk orders, which strip a person of their weapons for up to 364 days unless a court intervenes, according to a recent report from the attorney general’s office.

The numbers have marginally crept up in the first seven months of 2021, with an additional 27 temporary orders issued and 33 year-long edicts granted through July 15 of this year, according to data provided by the state Judicial Department via an open records request.

Adoption across the state has been sporadic, figures show, with fewer than half of the state’s 64 counties boasting at least one granted temporary order, and only about a third of counties reporting an extreme order.