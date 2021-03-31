Aurora police still searching for liquor store robber

AURORA | Aurora police are still seeking to identify and apprehend a man who robbed a liquor store clerk at gunpoint one month ago.

Police said via Twitter last week that investigators are searching for a white man, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, who robbed Nine Mile Liquors on East Dartmouth Avenue on March 1.

Images taken from surveillance camera footage show the man brandishing a black and silver handgun while demanding cash from a clerk.

The suspected thief was pictured wearing a dark-colored, hooded shirt with a blue bandana obscuring the bottom portion of his face. He is believed to stand about 6 feet tall.

Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department, confirmed that the suspected robber was still at large as of Tuesday afternoon.

Longshore said detectives have received tips related to the crime since posting a tweet soliciting the public’s help on March 27. The leads are currently being investigated, he said.

Property crime increased about 15% across the city last year, according to Aurora Police crime statistics. Robberies alone rose more than 21% over 2019.

Authorities are asking anyone with potential information related to this theft to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.