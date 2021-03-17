Aurora police still searching for Aurora man wanted on child exploitation charges

AURORA | Local police have been searching nearly a week for an Aurora man who was previously convicted of sexually abusing a teen girl and is now wanted on new child molestation charges.

Aurora police on March 12 solicited the public’s help in locating Robert Edward Quintano, 60. Quintano is wanted for felony counts of internet luring, internet sexual exploitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.

Quintano remained at-large as of Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department confirmed.

Quintano has brown hair, brown eyes and is believed to stand 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weigh 215 pounds, according to state criminal history records. He has tattoos on the upper portion of both his right and left arms.

Quintano has been convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault on a child in the past, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.

In October 2000, an Arapahoe County judge sentenced Quintano to 16 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl while she was babysitting for a family member on July 25, 1998, according to state court records. Authorities said Quintano followed the girl around for several minutes, repeatedly grabbing her breasts, buttocks and crotch area.

Jurors ultimately convicted Quintano of three of the five counts of sexual assault on a child levied against him.

The Colorado Supreme Court upheld the convictions following appeals from Quintano in the ensuing years.

He was sentenced to additional prison time earlier in 2000 for a separate case stemming from child molestation charges in Adams County, records show.

Quintano has been serving his parole from prison in the Denver area in recent years, state prison records indicate. His last known address was 1686 Dallas St. in north Aurora, according to CBI records.

A 38-year-old man with the same first, last and middle name as Quintano was sentenced to life in prison last year for other sexual assault on a child charges out of Weld County.

Aurora police believe the 60-year-old Quintano may be driving a red 2020 Dodge Ram with Colorado license plate number BME-E13 or a silver 2003 Pontiac Grand Am with Colorado tags BFP-W30.

Investigators have urged people who may encounter QUintano to call 911 in lieu of approaching him, as “he may be dangerous and fleeing authorities,” police wrote on Twitter.

Authorities are asking anyone with potential information related to Quintano’s whereabouts to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.