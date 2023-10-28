AURORA | Aurora police closed East Colfax Avenue at Airport Boulevard Friday night to assist Denver police.

“The westbound lane of Colfax is still open, however, north and southbound Airport is closed and prevents anyone from traveling across Colfax,” Aurora police said in a social media post about 8:30 p.m.

About 30 minutes earlier, Denver police said they’d closed Peoria Street near East 45th Avenue as police there were “attempting to contact a suspect following a pursuit.”



About 10 p.m. Denver police they were pursuing someone for in the area.

“During the pursuit, two patrol vehicles were rammed,” police said. “One officer was transported to the hospital for evaluation with what are believed to be minor injuries.”

The added that officers “the suspect was found deceased in the vehicle from what appears to be a self inflicted gunshot wound.”