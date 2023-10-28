AURORA | Police say a stolen-car suspect led Denver and Aurora police on a chase in northeast Aurora and Denver Friday night, then shot himself after being forced off the road and barricading himself inside the car, according to Denver and Aurora social media reports.

Police reported that the car-chase and reported suicide ended at before 8 p.m. at East 45th Avenue and Peoria Street.

“During the pursuit, two patrol vehicles were rammed,” Denver police said. “One officer was transported to the hospital for evaluation with what are believed to be minor injuries.”

Denver police said “the suspect was found deceased in the vehicle from what appears to be a self inflicted gunshot wound.”

Aurora police later said Denver officers chased the stolen car suspect into northeast Aurora, and that one point, another vehicle “rammed” a Denver police car, possibly near East Colfax Avenue and Airport Boulevard, which was closed into the evening.

Denver police then chased the suspect back into Denver, where Aurora police, apparently joining the pursuit, “used a maneuver to immobilize the suspect vehicle,” Aurora police said in a social media post.



“The suspect then barricaded himself in the vehicle,” Aurora police said. Denver PD reported they believe the driver died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Aurora police said they have initiated their own internal investigation, and that Denver will lead a criminal investigation.

“Aurora and Denver are working together to provide information as it becomes available,” Aurora police said.

An earlier X-formerly-Twitter post by Denver police indicated there was fatal shooting in the same area where the car chase ended earlier in the evening. That post was deleted by police.