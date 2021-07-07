Aurora police shoot, injure murder suspect in SWAT standoff Tuesday

AURORA | Aurora SWAT officers Tuesday night shot and injured a man wanted on a homicide charge at a motel on East Colfax Avenue.

Investigators said the local SWAT team was dispatched to the Wolf’s Motor Inn at 15691 E. Colfax after authorities learned that a man “wanted for homicide” was staying at the motel, according to a news release.

Negotiators attempted to coax the man out of the structure for nearly three hours, but they were ultimately unsuccessful.

Shortly after 10 p.m., authorities said they heard a gunshot come from inside the room, where the suspect was accompanied by a woman.

Upon hearing the shot, SWAT officers forced their way into the man’s room and shot him.

It’s currently unclear how many rounds were fired, or if the wanted man returned fire. At least two police officers who entered the room were harmed in the encounter, but a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department described their injuries as “minor.”

Authorities did not specify whether the woman who was reportedly inside the room with the man was harmed.

Police said he fugitive who was shot is expected to survive his injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the incident.

The shooting late Tuesday marked the first reported time an Aurora police officer had shot and injured a resident in 2021.

The incident is set to be forwarded to a regional investigations group in the city’s northern judicial district. Aurora police joined the review panel earlier this year as a means of ensuring enhanced transparency.