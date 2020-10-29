Aurora police seek help identifying man who fled after striking, injuring cyclist

AURORA | Aurora police are looking for a man who fled after striking a cyclist with a Hummer earlier this month.

Police on Wednesday released video footage of the collision, which occurred  in the early morning hours of Oct. 15 near the intersection of East Quincy Avenue and South Parker Road.

The driver of the Hummer H2 can be seen in the video. He’s described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s with a large tattoo on the side of his neck.

The man appeared to first ask the cyclist whether they had been injured, but later left the scene, according to police.

The person who was struck sustained significant injuries in the collision.

Anyone who may have information related to this collision is encouraged to contact the local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. by calling 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for monetary rewards.

