Aurora police seek help identifying man who fled after striking, injuring cyclist

AURORA | Aurora police are looking for a man who fled after striking a cyclist with a Hummer earlier this month.

Police on Wednesday released video footage of the collision, which occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 15 near the intersection of East Quincy Avenue and South Parker Road.

The driver of the Hummer H2 can be seen in the video. He’s described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s with a large tattoo on the side of his neck.

CAN YOU HELP US ID? #HitandRun On Oct 15 at 0620a, the victim was riding his bike @ E. Quincy Ave near S. Parker Rd. A white Hummer H2, unk tag, struck the victim & drove off. The suspect is a white male, possibly Hispanic, is his 30's. The suspect has large tattoo on his neck. pic.twitter.com/qKgBAMjECO — 🎃Aurora Police Dept.🧟‍♀️🧛🏻‍♂️🦇 (@AuroraPD) October 28, 2020

The man appeared to first ask the cyclist whether they had been injured, but later left the scene, according to police.

The person who was struck sustained significant injuries in the collision.

Anyone who may have information related to this collision is encouraged to contact the local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. by calling 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for monetary rewards.