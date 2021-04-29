Aurora police search for suspected armed robber connected to October assault

AURORA | Aurora police are asking for the public’s help locating a man suspected of robbing and shooting a person in north Aurora last fall.

Investigators on Wednesday said 21-year-old Quazhon Wright-Mobley is wanted on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, attempted aggravated robbery and attempted car theft charges.

Police said Wright-Mobley shot and robbed a person near the intersection of East 19th Avenue and Geneva Street in north Aurora on Oct. 27, 2020. The person who was shot survived the attack.

Wright-Mobley is believed to be armed and dangerous, and police cautioned anyone who may see him to call 911 instead of approaching.

Anyone with potential information related to Wright-Mobley’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.