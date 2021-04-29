Aurora police search for leads connected to fatal April 4 shooting

AURORA | Aurora police on Thursday revealed that a man was shot and killed in the far northeastern corner of the city nearly a month ago.

Investigators said in a news release that an unidentified man was shot and seriously wounded at about 7:15 p.m. on April 4 near the intersection of East 35th Avenue and Helena Street. He was declared brain dead three days later, and the Adams County Coroner’s office ruled the death a homicide following an autopsy on April 12, police said.

The coroner’s office for the northern portion of Aurora where the shooting occurred has yet to issue a news release formally identifying the man. There have not been any news releases publicly announcing the name and age of anyone killed in Adams County posted to the coroner’s website in nearly two months.

A representative from the coroner’s office did not immediately respond to an emailed request seeking the identity of the man killed in the April 4 shooting.

The man who was killed was seen leaving the Maverick gas station at East 38th Avenue and Chambers Road shortly before the shooting, police said.

Aurora homicide detectives have identified three cars that left the gas station about a block north of where the shooting occurred that could be connected to the killing. The cars, all dark in color, are: a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8, a Volkswagen sedan and a BWM 7 Series, according to police.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the shooting.

Authorities did not specify why an announcement detailing the death was released nearly four weeks after the incident.

Anyone with potential information related to this fatal shooting is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.