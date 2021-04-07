Aurora police search for group suspected of robbing convenience store, assaulting clerk

1 of 3

AURORA | Aurora police are trying to identify a trio of people accused of robbing and assaulting an Aurora convenience store clerk two months ago.

Authorities on Tuesday released still images taken from surveillance footage of three people wanted in connection with an incident at a Sun Mart convenience store on Feb. 8. The shop is located beside a Conoco gas station at 11889 E. Colfax Ave.

Investigators said a male store clerk confronted three people in the store after he believed they stole one or more items.

One member of the group, a male in a black Nike sweatshirt then shoved the clerk, seriously injuring the man.

The trio of suspected thieves then fled the area in a blue Chevy Cavalier, police said on Twitter April 6.

Detectives are asking anyone with potential information related to this incident to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.