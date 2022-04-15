Aurora police reform monitor hosting town hall April 19

AURORA | IntegrAssure — the firm hired by Aurora and the state to oversee the city’s implementation of public safety reforms — will host an in-person and virtual town hall April 19 to explain its work.

The firm has also set up a public website, AuroraMonitor.org, where information will be posted about the monitorship, membership of the citizen-led Community Advisory Council, reports and other resources.

IntegrAssure was hired in February to monitor Aurora’s rollout of police and fire reforms ordered in the consent decree between the city and the state attorney general’s office.

The meeting at 7:30 p.m. on the 19th will be both in-person at the Aurora Municipal Center and streamed on AuroraTV.org and on the city’s YouTube channel.

According to a news release, the IntegrAssure team will “provide an overview of their work to date, their methodologies and the path forward” as well as introduce members of the Community Advisory Council, who will moderate a question-and-answer session Tuesday night.

Members of the public with questions for the IntegrAssure team may submit them in advance to IntegrAssure by emailing [email protected] or by filling out the contact form on the public website no later than noon on April 19.

They should also indicate in their email or message whether they plan on attending in-person and whether they plan on asking their question or questions aloud.