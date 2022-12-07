Aurora police manhunt ends with arrest of second juvenile in connection with shootout 

AURORA | A 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday night in connection with last week’s parking lot shootout that left four Aurora police cars riddled with bullets. Officers escaped without serious injuries.

The Denver Police Department assisted Aurora police with the arrest, which occurred at around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of 11th Avenue and North Syracuse Street in Denver, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The youth, whose name police did not release, was arrested in connection with seven charges of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and one charge of aggravated motor vehicle theft. Formal charges will be filed by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, police said.

Police say they had followed the suspects’ car, which was reported stolen, into a northwest Aurora parking lot, where they say the suspects then opened fire on officers.

Tuesday’s arrest was the second to be made in connection with the shootout, after a 16-year-old boy was also taken into custody for his alleged involvement on Saturday.

Police said in the release that “no additional suspects are being sought in connection to this investigation.”

They also said that, while a $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to the second suspect’s capture, ultimately “the suspect was identified, located and arrested thanks to the dedicated work of Aurora police officers, detectives, crime scene investigators and crime analysts.”

“I know capturing the second suspect in this case was a top priority of Chief Dan Oates,” interim Aurora police Chief Art Acevedo said in a statement. “I’m proud of the diligent work of our investigators and gratified to be able to make this announcement on behalf of my good friend and colleague so early in my tenure with the Aurora Police Department.”

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting by the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is ongoing, and the seven officers involved in last week’s incident remain on paid administrative leave.

Police ask anyone with additional information about the case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by submitting a tip online.