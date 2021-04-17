Aurora police make arrest in connection with shooting at Challengers Sports Bar

AURORA | Police have arrested a 46-year-old Aurora man accused of attempting to murder a security guard at a local sports bar last month.

Investigators on Thursday announced the arrest of Charles Wrighton in connection with the shooting at Challengers Sports Bar and Grill on East Iliff Avenue the evening of Feb. 27.

Police in February said a conflict occurred at Challengers after a security guard at the bar asked Wrighton to leave. Surveillance footage released in March showed a man dressed in a plaid shirt exit the bar and fire a gun in the parking lot.

A spokesperson for Aurora police clarified the altercation was not precipitated by a conflict over facial coverings.

A request for the arrest affidavit filed against Wrighton that would provide details on the shooting was not immediately answered Saturday.

The security guard survived the shooting, but was still recovering as of the middle of March, police said via Twitter.

Police have recommended charging Wrighton with attempted first-degree murder.

He is currently being detained at the Arapahoe County Jail in lieu of posting a $100,000 bond, according to county records.

He’s scheduled to appear next in district court at 1:30 p.m. on May 12.

The shooting in February came amid a spate of weekend gunfire in the city that resulted in five people sustaining injuries from gunshot wounds.