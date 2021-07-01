Aurora Police establish non-emergency line for firework complaints

AURORA | The Aurora Police Department has established a specific non-emergency phone line for firework complaints from July 1 through July 5.

Through Monday, residents can call 303-627-5678 to report illegal firework use in the city.

Complaints can also be submitted online 24/7 through AuroraGov.org/ContactUs.

Fireworks that do not leave the ground or explode are legal to use in Aurora through July 4, according to the city’s website. These include fountains, wheels, sparklers, snakes and ground spinners. Illegal fireworks include firecrackers, bottle rockets, lady fingers, mortars, and roman candles. Violations can come with a fine of up to $2,650 and up to one year in jail.

The city is hosting a public fireworks display on July 4 beginning at 9:30. Viewers are invited to congregate at the Aurora Municipal Center’s lawn beginning at 6 p.m.