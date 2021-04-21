Aurora police arrest woman accused of shooting man Tuesday night

AURORA | Aurora police have arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection with a shooting that left one man injured near Lowry Park Tuesday night.

Investigators on Wednesday announced the arrest of Lutisia Jones on unspecified charges in relation to the shooting at 1184 Clinton St. shortly before 11 p.m. April 20, according to tweets.

The man Jones is accused of shooting is expected to survive his injuries, police said. Authorities have not clarified the relationship between Jones and the man who was shot.

Jones was arrested 10 minutes after the shooting, police said on Twitter.

No arrest history appeared for Jones in a statewide database based on the personal details police provided.

A request for court documents filed against Jones was not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives are asking anyone with potential information related to this shooting to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.