Aurora police arrest one of five suspected shooters following spate of weekend gunfire

AURORA | Aurora police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of assault and other charges in connection with a shooting last weekend.

Investigators have recommended charging Matthew Miller with first-degree assault, drug possession and intent to distribute drugs, according to Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

The counts stem from a shooting at 1905 Blackhawk St. shortly before 9:30 p.m. on March 6 in which one man was injured. The man who was shot drove himself to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, police wrote on Twitter.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Adams County will prosecute Miller’s case.

Miller’s arrest announced Wednesday marked the only apprehension related to a quintet of incidents in which a firearm was discharged in the city last weekend.

The string of shootings began at about 2 p.m. March 5 when one man was shot in the leg following an argument in the 15800 block of East Alameda Avenue, police said on Twitter. The suspected shooter fled the scene and had not been arrested as of Wednesday evening, according to Longshore.

The following morning on March 6, another man was shot in the leg near 15700 East Colfax Avenue. No suspects have been identified in the days since the shooting occurred. The shooting allegedly involving Miller also occurred on Saturday.

On March 7, a male was found in the street along the 18800 block of East Warren Drive with a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, though his condition remained unknown several days later, according to Longshore.

At about 5 p.m. the same day, two males carjacked a Cadillac DeVille near the intersection of 28th Avenue and Sable Boulevard. The thieves then shot at the person whose car was stolen when the person tried to follow the pair along Sable.

Longshore said the vehicle was found and returned to the owner, but no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

The spate of shootings last weekend followed five additional shootings that left multiple people injured the previous weekend.